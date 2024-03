We have a nice weekend of weather in Houston! Highs soar to the upper-70s with passing clouds and dry skies.

Winds pick up on Sunday ahead of a round of showers and storms on Monday. Right now, the chance for a few strong storms is in the northeastern portion of the viewing area.

Dry air moves back in by mid-week, meaning the weather will be great for the Houston Astros home opener on Thursday.

