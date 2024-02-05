Houston weather: Breezy Monday with highs in the mid 60s

Following a windy Sunday, expect more cool breezes today.

Temperatures will end up near average for early February, and winds will blow in from the northwest at 15-20 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday look great with highs near 70.

Look for increasing humidity and clouds with a few showers late this week, with storms possible on Saturday or early Sunday.