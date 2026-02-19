Houston weather: Foggy Friday start with spotty rain chances

The Brief Patchy Fog & Unseasonably warm through Friday with highs soaring to the 80s A few showers through Saturday with cold front arriving Saturday evening Jacket weather returns with three chilly mornings



The warming trend continues through the end of the week, with temperatures running 10 to 20 degrees above average.

Spring-like warmth continues with some AM fog

Watch out for some morning fog Friday, especially near and south of I-10.

Highs will likely reach the low to middle 80s inland again on Friday under partly cloudy skies.

We are also tracking a chance for light showers on Friday as the humidity remains high, while overnight lows struggle to dip below the mid 60s.

Weekend front brings rain, then cooler air

A cold front moves through the area on Saturday, bringing our best chance for rain this week. Expect scattered showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms as the boundary pushes toward the coast.

Jacket weather to start next week

Behind this system, we can expect three chilly mornings Sunday through Tuesday before a warming trend returns later next week.

Temperatures will dip to the upper 40s Sunday morning followed by a drop to the low 40s Monday and Tuesday morning.

Afternoon temperatures will be near average starting off in the middle 60s then climbing to around 70 Tuesday.

Chilly air won't last long because we are back to the 80s by Wednesday afternoon.

Image 1 of 2 ▼