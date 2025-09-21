Houston weather: Rain chances for first week of fall

The Brief Fall Officially Arrives on Monday Storm Chances Possible Through The Week Gabrielle Now A Hurricane



Temperatures remain above average

The last official weekend of summer was hot and humid (for mid-September) with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Temperatures should remain seasonal or slightly warmer than usual as we start the work week. Allergy levels should remain high, especially ragweed and mold.

Rain chances increasing

We saw isolated showers over the weekend and will keep higher potential for widespread showers and thunderstorms as a more active jet stream interacts with increasing Gulf moisture.

Rain chances are the highest by mid-week as a weak cold front arrives in Southeast Texas. The timing of the rain and the front are too early to pinpoint, but look for drier and slightly cooler temperatures for sure starting on Thursday.

Tropical update

Gabrielle is now a hurricane and getting even better organized and should strengthen into a major hurricane this week. Gabrielle is not a risk to the United States and poses minimal impacts to Bermuda.

Besides Gabrielle, the National Hurricane Center is watching two other areas in the Atlantic for possible development into a tropical cyclone.