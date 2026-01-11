Houston weather: First cold week of the year

The Brief Bundle Up For Chilly Temps Tonight Winter-like weather continues into this week Staying dry this week



It's finally feeling like winter!

Feeling like winter tonight

After experiencing four days straight of record heat last week, this week is starting off much cooler. In fact, tonight, temperatures will dip to the 30s and 40s across Houston and surrounding areas.

Make sure to throw on an extra layer or two and get ready for a chilly Monday morning.

Finally feeling like winter

The colder air mass remains in place through much of this week.

Expect a run of seasonable afternoons and consistently cold mornings, with no immediate return to the unseasonable warmth seen earlier this month.

Overall, the pattern favors quiet, dry, mid-winter weather for Southeast Texas.

Low rain chances this week

Mainly dry weather continues for the week with rain chances on the low side.

Another front will likely sweep across the state by the end of the week. That will be our next best chance for rain.

We will track the timing for you as we get closer.

Image 1 of 2 ▼