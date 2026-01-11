Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: First cold week of the year

By
Published  January 11, 2026 6:05pm CST
Weather
FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: Jan. 11 evening forecast

Houston weather: Jan. 11 evening forecast

Expect a run of seasonable afternoons and consistently cold mornings, with no immediate return to the unseasonable warmth seen earlier this month.

The Brief

    • Bundle Up For Chilly Temps Tonight
    • Winter-like weather continues into this week
    • Staying dry this week

HOUSTON - It's finally feeling like winter!

Feeling like winter tonight

After experiencing four days straight of record heat last week, this week is starting off much cooler. In fact, tonight, temperatures will dip to the 30s and 40s across Houston and surrounding areas. 

Make sure to throw on an extra layer or two and get ready for a chilly Monday morning.

Finally feeling like winter

The colder air mass remains in place through much of this week. 

Expect a run of seasonable afternoons and consistently cold mornings, with no immediate return to the unseasonable warmth seen earlier this month. 

Overall, the pattern favors quiet, dry, mid-winter weather for Southeast Texas.

Low rain chances this week

Mainly dry weather continues for the week with rain chances on the low side. 

Another front will likely sweep across the state by the end of the week. That will be our next best chance for rain. 

We will track the timing for you as we get closer.

Image 1 of 2

 

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

Weather