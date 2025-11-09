Houston weather: Fire and Freeze Warnings for Southeast Texas

The Brief Fire Risk Remains High Through Monday Coldest Air of the Season Starts the Work Week Quickly Warming For Next Weekend



With fire and freeze warnings, there's a lot going on in the weather department for Southeast Texas.

Red Flag Warning

What we know:

Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected again on Monday due to gusty northerly winds and dry air.

If a fire forms, it would likely spread very quickly. Outdoor fires are not recommended.

Burn Bans are still persistent across the state.

Two cold nights on the way

Polk, Trinity, and Walker Counties are under a FREEZE WARNING from 9pm Sunday to 9am Monday.

Starting tonight and into Tuesday, the air turns much cooler. Overnight lows will dip into the low 40s with mid-upper 30s north of Houston both Monday morning and Tuesday morning.

Feels-like temps or wind chills will likely be in the 20s and 30s Monday morning, so make sure the kids are bundled up at the bus stop. We haven't seen temperatures this low since February! Frost is a possibility on the ground on those chilly mornings.

Warm end to the week

Continuing the temperature swings, we'll be back in the 80s by midweek and stay there into the weekend.

Another front will bring some rain chances focused right now on overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Tropical update

Tropical cyclone activity is not expected in the Atlantic Basin during the next 7 days. Any chance for additional tropical activity for the Gulf for the rest of this month is extremely low.

Overall activity is winding down as the season gets closer to ending.