Houston weather: Feeling like Spring for the new week

The Brief Fog possible Monday morning Big warm up this week Next front brings rain



Sunday brought lovely conditions with mostly sunny skies, dry air, and comfortable temperatures. Afternoon highs reached the upper 60s with light winds and excellent outdoor conditions across the area.

Unseasonably warm week ahead

Temperatures climb steadily through the week as southerly winds return.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Highs move into the mid to upper 70s Monday, then climb into the low 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday, putting daily record highs in play.

The record highs this week from Monday through Thursday are 80, 80, 81 and 79 respectively. The highest chance for new records will be Tuesday and Wednesday with the forecasted high above the records for those days.

Chilly air for the weekend

A weather system and associated cold front Friday will bring a chance for showers and possibly a few storms. Behind it, cooler air settles in for the weekend.

Saturday looks breezy and cool with highs back into the 60s and temperatures for the marathon on Sunday morning will likely fall into the 40s. That's near perfect conditions for the expected 27,000 runners, but a bit chilly for the estimated 250,000 spectators cheering them on.

But we are always glad to see no rain in the forecast for Houston's largest annual single-day sporting event.