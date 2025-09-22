The Brief Fall begins today - summer humidity still in place Scattered storms start the week, then a rainy Wednesday Tropics becoming more active



After a muggy Monday morning, expect a very warm afternoon with scattered storms likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Fall begins, but it will feel like summer

The fall equinox occurs at 1:19 p.m., which marks the start of autumn. But it will not feel like fall today or tomorrow. Expect warm air and lots of humidity with scattered storms over the next couple of days, especially in the afternoon. Our highest rain chances arrive on Wednesday and very early Thursday.

Cold front brings rain, then a slight cool-down

There is a front on the way and should move through on Wednesday. Don't expect cold air behind it, but our mornings will feel more pleasant and we're looking for lower humidity on Friday and Saturday. As the front moves in on Wednesday, it will meet up with lots of Gulf moisture, so rain is very likely and it could be heavy at times.

Tropical update

Hurricane Gabrielle is passing by Bermuda today and could get a bit stronger over the next day or two, but it's moving away from the U.S. and will not affect land over the next five days. The remnant low could bring rain to places like France or Spain in about six or seven days. Elsewhere, we're watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic and both have a decent chance to become tropical storms this week. They are both very far from Texas and look like a concern for the East Coast from Florida to North Carolina by this weekend.