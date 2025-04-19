Houston weather: Easter weekend forecast

The Brief Windy, Muggy For Easter Weekend A Few Showers Saturday, Heavier Rain Stays North/West Easter Showers and Isolated Storms A Few Strong Storms, Especially North



Weather could have an impact on your Easter weekend in the Houston area.

Saturday Forecast: Warmer and more humid

It's going to be windy and increasingly muggy Saturday as thunderstorms soak central and north Texas.

Other than a few fast-moving showers on Saturday, the action will mostly stay to our west. So if you have travel plans to Austin, Waco, DFW or the Hill Country, just be aware that severe storms and heavy rain are a concern there.

Sunday Forecast: Easter rainy at times

The central Texas storm system should weaken as it heads in our direction, but should still contribute to scattered showers that could put a damper on Easter morning. It won't rain everywhere, but brief showers will be possible in the morning with increasing shower and thunderstorm activity in the evening.

You might need to move some Easter plans inside for a while. The highest chance of strong storms will be to the north of Houston.

Unsettled next week

Beginning Monday, expect a mostly cloudy and humid pattern with a daily chance for showers or scattered storms through at least Friday.