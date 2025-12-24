Houston weather: Warm, humid Christmas Eve with highs near 80

The Brief Warm, Humid Conditions for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Foggy and Unseasonably Through the Weekend Watching for Chilly Air Next Week into New Year’s



Christmas Eve morning is starting off foggy and misty, but temperatures are warm, which isn't too common for this time of year.

Warm Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Warm and humid air remains locked in across the Houston area today and into Christmas Day. Dense morning fog and low clouds are expected, especially during the early hours, but afternoons turn very warm for late December with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Overall, holiday travel and outdoor plans look weather-friendly with no major disruptions, but we'll be closer to Christmas t-shirts rather than sweaters.

Warm weekend pattern

The unseasonably warm setup continues through the weekend. Light Gulf breezes keep temperatures well above average, and humidity stays elevated, giving the air a spring-like feel until a cold front late Sunday. Rain chances remain isolated, and conditions look favorable for outdoor activities, but it will still feel pretty sweaty.

Looking ahead to New Year's

As we head into next week and toward New Year’s, computer model guidance suggests a brief shift in our very warm pattern. There are signs that cooler, potentially cold air could return to Southeast Texas around the turn of the new year. For now, plan on colder air beginning Sunday night with lows in the 40s (possible 30s) each night through New Year's and afternoon temps in the 50s and 60s.