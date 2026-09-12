Houston weather: Dangerous heat and weekend showers

The Brief Heat Advisory Saturday Hot with spotty weekend storms Tropics remain quiet



The weekend will be slightly hotter, with scattered showers and storms.

Heat Advisory Saturday

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 6 pm Saturday. Feels like temperatures could reach up to 109.

It will be steamy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

Passing weekend showers

Heavy rain with frequent lightning will be likely for the weekend with the potential for a strong wind gust.

Tropics stay quiet

The Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf remain very quiet, with no tropical cyclone formation expected during the next seven days.

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The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority





