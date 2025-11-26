Houston weather: Cool for Thanksgiving; storm chances for the weekend

The Brief Beautiful, seasonably cool and dry Thanksgiving Colder nights continue through the end of the week Heavy rain and storms possible Saturday



Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday in the weather department will be Houston's break between the severe weather from early this week and the storm chances for this weekend.

Terrific today, Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Clear, crisp, and dry conditions settle in the rest of today through Friday.

Thanksgiving Day brings sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the upper 60s. Friday should be similar, but with increasing clouds late in the day.

Enjoy!

Chilly weather ahead

Overnight lows will fall into the 40s each night through Friday, with crisp mornings and cool evenings.

Keep a jacket handy for early outings or late-night returns. A few of our northern communities could even dip briefly into the 30s the next few nights.

Weekend storm risk

Moisture returns Saturday as a disturbance approaches, bringing the chance for heavier rain or thunderstorms.

Storm chances may linger into Sunday, with some uncertainty about timing and intensity, but mostly likely we'll see storms late Saturday, spotty showers Sunday, then colder rain for Monday and Tuesday.

Tornado survey update

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes from Monday - an EF-1 near Riata Ranch and a stronger EF-2 in the Klein area — both producing damage but no injuries.

Today, the NWS increased the max wind speed for the Klein tornado to 125 mph. It is still rated an EF-2.