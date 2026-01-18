Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Chilly start for MLK Day; rain returns in new week

January 18, 2026
It will be a chilly start to the MLK Unity Parade, but skies remain clear.  

HOUSTON - MLK Day is forecasted to be dry with nice afternoon temperatures.

Chilly start to MLK Day

It will be a chilly start to the MLK Unity Parade, but skies remain clear. If you are a performer in the parade, bundle up because temperatures won't reach the 60s until noon.

Rain returns midweek

Looking ahead, the return of rain chances are expected by the middle of the week. 

While timing and coverage remain uncertain, rainfall will be likely after several dry days.

