The Brief Houston Faces Gusty Winds and Much Cooler Temps Great Conditions for Halloween, a Few Weekend Showers Hurricane Melissa Slams Cuba as a Major Storm



The Houston area is experiencing the coolest air since early April, with highs only reaching the upper 60s despite sunny skies.

Today: Wind advisory & chilly temps

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. with northwest winds of 15-25 mph and gusts possibly above 40 mph. Brace yourself for a bona fide chilly night tonight as temperatures should fall into the 40s areawide for the first time this season.

Halloween and weekend forecast

The remainder of the week offers beautiful, clear Fall weather.

Thursday and Halloween Friday will be sunny with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s with very dry air, making for perfect trick-or-treating weather in the evening.

The weekend will see a slight warm-up with slightly higher humidity, but remaining mostly dry and pleasant until a brief round of rain late Saturday into early Sunday.

Hurricane Melissa slams Cuba

Hurricane Melissa, which made a historic, catastrophic landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 storm, hit Cuba this morning as a major hurricane. The storm is moving northeast and will continue across the southeastern Bahamas before approaching Bermuda later this week. No direct impacts expected for the U.S. mainland.