Beautiful weather is on the way to Southeast Texas today. Skies remain clear and dry with highs in the upper-60s.

Wake-up temperatures Thursday morning will be the coldest so far this season.

Houston will be in the 40s and cities north and west of Downtown will be in the 30s.

Temperatures remain on the cooler side of things through the end of the week.

We are back to the 80s to start next week.