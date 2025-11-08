Houston weather: Cold front, followed by fire watch

The Brief Cold Front Arrives Saturday Night Blustery Winds Sunday Coldest Air Since March Starts the Work Week



There were near record afternoon highs across Southeast Texas on Saturday. Those breezy, humid south winds change direction overnight Saturday.

Fire Weather Watch

Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected on Sunday and Monday due to gusty northerly winds and drier air in the wake of the cold front.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Sunday morning through Monday evening for all of Southeast Texas.

If a fire forms, it will likely spread very quickly. Outdoor fires are not recommended.

Blustery winds expected Sunday

Following a cold front Saturday night and early Sunday (along with a stray chance for showers), a strong breeze will usher in a sharp drop in temperatures, highs in the low 70s, and humidity values. Winds will come from the north and could gust to 30 mph.

Due to low humidity, gusty winds and our worsening drought, fire conditions will be critical on Sunday and into Monday, so be very careful not to spark anything outdoors. Over 130 burn bans are still in place across the state, including many here in the Houston area.

Two cold nights on the way

Starting Sunday night and into Monday, the air turns much cooler.

Overnight lows will dip into the low 40s with mid-upper 30s north of Houston both Monday morning and Tuesday morning. Feels-like temps or wind chills will likely be in the 20s and 30s Monday morning, so make sure the kids are bundled up at the bus stop.

We haven't seen temperatures this low since February! Frost is a possibility on the ground on those chilly mornings.

Continuing the temperature swings, we'll be back in the 80s by mid to late next week.

Tropical update

Tropical cyclone activity is not expected in the Atlantic Basin during the next 7 days.

Any chance for additional tropical activity for the Gulf for the rest of this month is extremely low.

Overall, activity is winding down as the season gets closer to ending.