Houston weather: Calm Thursday before weekend storms

Published  October 22, 2025 6:53pm CDT
Weather
Houston weather: October 22 evening forecast

We've posted a FOX 26 Storm Alert for Friday night through Saturday night.

    • Tranquil Weather Through Tomorrow
    • Heavy Rain Threat Saturday
    • Tropical Storm Melissa Meanders in Caribbean

HOUSTON - Thursday is expected to remain calm and somewhat cool. Then, we have a FOX 26 Storm Alert from Friday night through Saturday night.

High pressure in control for now

We'll enjoy partly cloudy and mainly dry conditions Thursday with decent humidity levels— great for outdoor plans. 

Thursday's high should stay in the 80s with 60s Thursday night. 

There may be a brief shower or two on Thursday.

Weekend trouble

We've posted a FOX 26 Storm Alert from Friday night through Saturday night. 

A strong upper-level system will move in, and models show a high probability of widespread heavy rainfall across the region. Keep your outdoor plans flexible as timing and amounts may change, but expect scattered rain Friday night, then one or two waves of heavy rain on Saturday. 

Most models are estimating rain totals to be between 2 to 4 inches, with isolated 5 or 6 inch amounts not out of the question.

In the tropics

Continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Melissa | Tropical Weather Forecast

The FOX 26 Weather Team is continuing to monitor the latest with Tropical Storm Melissa. Forecasts are predicting the named storm will become a major hurricane.

Tropical Storm Melissa has formed in the central Caribbean with sustained winds near 50 mph and is barely moving as of Wednesday evening. Its primary threat is heavy rain and flash flooding over Haiti, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Cuba, with several inches of rain possible in some areas. 

The system is not a threat to Texas but could impact cruise or other vacation plans.

