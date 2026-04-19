Houston weather: Brief cooldown before rain returns

The Brief Cool Again Monday Rain Pattern Returning Warmer Later In The Week



Unsettled weather continues into early next week.

Cooler, cloudy pattern follows

Behind the weekend front, temperatures drop into the 70s with more clouds and a noticeable decrease in humidity.

Unsettled weather continues into early next week. This pattern keeps skies mostly cloudy & temperatures below normal through Tuesday.

Some warming returns later next week.

Showers and storms midweek

A series of disturbances will push through Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing more rounds of rain to the Houston area.

Some heavy downpours could cause more short-term street flooding during these rainy days.

Rainfall chances trend back down on Thursday with slightly higher chances on Friday.

Late week warmup

Look for mild temperatures again on Monday before a gradual rise in the afternoon highs.

By the end of the week, morning lows are back in the 70s and afternoon peak in the mid 80s.