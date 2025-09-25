Houston weather: Beautiful weekend ahead!

The Brief Rain Moving Away As Much Drier Air Drops In Turning Sunny and Less Humid Several Days with Pleasant Mornings and Warm, Sunny Afternoons



Drying out after a stormy morning

Heavy rain on Wednesday and early today brought flooding and even some ruined vehicles, but it looks like our heavy rain chance has ended.

There may be an isolated shower near the coast, but if we see anything, it's likely to be small and short-lived.

Beautiful weather for a week

Following the passage of a front, a stretch of mostly clear skies and low humidity will take hold, giving us a great-looking weekend.

Look for several days with lows in the 60s and highs near 90. Afternoon relatively humidity levels will fall to around 25%.

Make your weekend outdoor plans now!

Lots of activity in the Atlantic

Gabrielle has become Post-Tropical but is still expected to bring near hurricane-force winds to the Azores islands tonight and Friday. Gabrielle could also bring some wind and rain to far away places like Portugal and even northern Morocco!

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Humberto will gain strength as it moves in between the East Coast and Bermuda.

On top of that, another tropical storm could form very close to Humberto near Puerto Rico. That system could be a threat anywhere from Florida to the Carolinas.