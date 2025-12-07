Houston weather: Beautiful Sunday with mild week ahead

The Brief Beautiful Sunday Mild Week Ahead Drought and Allergy Levels Improve



Sunday started off very foggy across the area. A Dense Fog Advisory was extended until 11 a.m. across the area as visibility fell to less than a quarter of a mile. This fog caused delays at both airports and out on the roadways this morning.

This afternoon we will see highs in the 70s. This mild pattern will continue throughout the work week ahead.

Next week looks quiet

The upcoming work week should stay quiet with clear nights and mostly sunny days.

A front at the end of the weekend will be dry and helps start the week chilly. Lows on Monday and Tuesday mornings will be in the 30s and 40s, and afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s.

A high pressure system will set up shop over the area, leaving us with temperatures that will heat up into the 70s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Overall, it appears to be a stable, quiet pattern with no significant rain or storms expected through at least Thursday.

Drought improvements

After much of the area had inches of rain this week, the drought has improved, especially for Northern Harris and Montgomery Counties. Both these areas are now in Dry conditions, not necessarily drought conditions. The majority of the area is still in a drought.