Houston weather: Scattered storms likely for the weekend

The Brief Hot, Humid Weekend with Storms Expected A Few Stronger Storms Possible Lots to Watch in the Tropics



Get ready to dodge a few thunderstorms this weekend.

Weekend storm chances

The upper-level wind flow is going to pull in some Gulf moisture and daytime heating should lead to scattered downpours. A few could produce lots of lightning and possibly some gusty winds.

The highest likelihood of storms to move through will be between about 1pm and 7pm.

Muggy pattern into next week

A daily chance of isolated showers and a few storms will continue through next week, but so will typical Houston heat and humidity.

Temperatures will remain at or slightly above average and daily heat index values should reach 105.

Latest on the tropics

There are a few areas we will monitor for development over the next few days.

A stronger tropical wave in the middle of the Atlantic is struggling to stay organized, due to dry air getting wrapped into the system.

A second system just moving off the African coast has a better chance of becoming the season's first hurricane next week. It is extremely far from the US, but in about 10 days, it could become a concern.

Finally, stormy weather over Florida has a small chance of spinning up a small area of low pressure in the Gulf that would bring rain to the NE Gulf Coast.

We will continue to monitor the latest weather models and bring you updates daily on FOX Local.