Houston weather: Another chilly night ahead

The Brief Another chilly night ahead Cool Valentine's Day with a few showers Saturday storms, then cold mornings Colder for Presidents' Day with lots of sun



ANOTHER CHILLY NIGHT AHEAD

Following a round of rain, fog and a few hefty storms early Wednesday, today has been much cooler with strong north winds and highs in the 50s. The sky should remain partly to mostly cloudy tonight with cool and breezy weather. Temperatures in Houston should dip to the low 40s by Friday morning.

VALENTINE'S DAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE, SATURDAY STORMS

Another round of rain is on the way Saturday with a few strong storms possible as well. In advance of the stormy weather, a mostly cloudy sky will move in for Valentine's Day and a few passing showers will be possible.

POSSIBLE LIGHT FREEZES

With a clear sky and very dry air on Sunday and Monday, the Presidents' Day Holiday, conditions will be ideal for cold overnight temperatures. Lows could drop to the upper 30s on Sunday morning and a light freeze with some frost will be possible on Monday morning. Rain is likely to return for Tuesday and Wednesday followed by a more widespread freeze Thursday morning.