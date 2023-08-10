FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast
More of the same, with only sight variations from day to day. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for the majority of the FOX26 viewing area through 10PM Friday night, with a Heat Advisory through the same time for southwest counties. Gusty winds are creating rip current concerns at the coast, and driving up fire danger in particular for the Brazos Valley where a Red Flag Warning is in effect. Keep heat, beach and fire safety top of mind while outdoors. The Atlantic remains dusty, and quiet with no development expected over the next week.
HOUSTON - Houston has had 11 days in a row at or above 101° and that trend continued Thursday.
Along with those hot temps, high humidity will drive heat index values to 110° or higher.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!
An excessive heat warning is in effect through at least Friday and rain chances remain slim for the near future.