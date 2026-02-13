Houston weather: Storm Alert for Valentine's Day

The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert - Saturday evening through early Sunday Strong to severe storms expected Saturday night Big impacts on Mardi Gras and Valentine's plans expected Crisp mornings, beautiful days beginning Sunday.



Houston has been placed under a higher 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms Saturday.

FOX 26 Storm Alert

It feels more like April than February. Spring-like temperatures will help set the stage for strong to severe storms and heavy rain Saturday as a strong system rolls in.

Main window for the strongest storms appears to be 8pm Saturday until 2am Sunday. Damaging wind gusts near 60-70 mph will be the main threat although an isolated, brief tornado and some hail can't be ruled out.

Impacts on Valentine's, Mardi Gras plans

There will be a high chance for showers much of Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon for Mardi Gras in Galveston and Valentine's plans.

The threat for storms increases Saturday night, especially between 8 PM and midnight for Houston and 10 PM and 2 AM for Galveston.

Mardi Gras parades, concerts and parties could be impacted. So plan on delays and make sure to have a way to get alerts in case you need to get inside quickly.

Crisp, clear afterward

Behind the front, cooler and much drier air settles in.

Expect crisp mornings and clear, pleasant afternoons beginning Sunday and carrying into early next week — a refreshing return to more comfortable conditions.

But plan on the more intense heat returning as we climb to the middle 80s by Thursday afternoon.