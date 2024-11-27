Houston Thanksgiving forecast: Overnight cold front to drop temps for Turkey Day

Southeast Texas will be near record highs on Wednesday, but a cold front will change things by the time you wake up on Thanksgiving morning.

The overnight cold front will bring a chance for some drizzle on Thursday morning.

We have our rain chances at 10% for Thursday.

If you are a family that likes to get out and do a turkey trot, temperatures will start out in the low 60s.

Overall, high temperatures on Thanksgiving are expected to be in the mid 60s.

There will be a chilly breeze throughout the day, so break out your best Thanksgiving sweater.

If you are planning to hit the road to head to your Thanksgiving dinner, the weather shouldn't slow you down.

Even though the weather shouldn't cause travel problems in Houston, there are other places across the country that are seeing snow and other weather issues.

US Travel Forecast

According to AAA, a record number of travelers are expected for the period between Tuesday and Dec. 2. The Transportation Security Administration said they are preparing to screen a record number of passengers at airports across the country.

The coast-to-coast storm began its journey over the weekend when it slammed into the West Coast with torrential rain and heavy mountain snow, impacting communities along the busy Interstate 5 corridor from California to Washington.

The storm then pushed off to the east and moved into the Rockies, where it dumped snow in Utah and Colorado.

Winter weather alerts remain in effect across the region, with cities like Colorado Springs and Denver under Winter Weather Advisories.

A winter storm will be moving into the Northeast by Thanksgiving Day, which could delay last-minute holiday travel, those shopping on Black Friday or those starting their journeys back home.

Heavy rain is likely across portions of the area into Thursday night. The system will strengthen as it approaches the region, and winds could also begin to kick up and cause delays at airports.