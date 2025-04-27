Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Warm weather continues until midweek rain chances

Published  April 27, 2025 10:24am CDT
Houston weather: Your April 27 morning forecast

There's a 10% chance for a light shower or two over the next three days, but there won't be anything widespread until Wednesday night and Thursday. FOX 26 Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has your forecast.

The Brief

    • Warm and Breezy To Start The Week
    • Tax-Free Storm Prep Weekend
    • Next Best Chance For Rain Midweek

Warming trend kicks in

Average highs for this time of the year are in the low 80s, but our actual afternoon temperatures will stay above average by about 5-7 degrees through at least Tuesday. Very low rain chances are expected.

Tax-free weekend

Texas tax-free weekend for emergency supplies

The 2025 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday will take place from Saturday, April 26 through Monday, April 28. FOX 26's Remeisha Shade explains what items are tax-exempt for the weekend and what items you should have for the hurricane season.

Take a few minutes to check out your hurricane kit. If you need some new items or need to restock, this weekend is your time to do so. 

It is tax-free storm prep weekend where you won’t be taxed on certain items that you need for your hurricane kit. It is a great way to get prepared for the upcoming hurricane season. 

The holiday runs through Monday.

RELATED: Texas' tax-free weekend for emergency supplies: What you can buy

Rain chances midweek

Overall rain chances this weekend and early next week are on the low end. 

We could be seeing showers and thunderstorms rise across the region next Wednesday evening and into Thursday. As we get closer, we will have a better idea of timing and intensity.
 

