Houston weather: Warm weather continues until midweek rain chances

The Brief Warm and Breezy To Start The Week Tax-Free Storm Prep Weekend Next Best Chance For Rain Midweek



Download FOX Local to stay up-to-date on the latest weather where you live.

Warming trend kicks in

Average highs for this time of the year are in the low 80s, but our actual afternoon temperatures will stay above average by about 5-7 degrees through at least Tuesday. Very low rain chances are expected.

Tax-free weekend

Take a few minutes to check out your hurricane kit. If you need some new items or need to restock, this weekend is your time to do so.

It is tax-free storm prep weekend where you won’t be taxed on certain items that you need for your hurricane kit. It is a great way to get prepared for the upcoming hurricane season.

The holiday runs through Monday.

RELATED: Texas' tax-free weekend for emergency supplies: What you can buy

Rain chances midweek

Overall rain chances this weekend and early next week are on the low end.

We could be seeing showers and thunderstorms rise across the region next Wednesday evening and into Thursday. As we get closer, we will have a better idea of timing and intensity.

