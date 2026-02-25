Houston: More warm wind gusts for Thursday

The Brief Wind Advisory Ends This Evening But Still Breezy Thursday Warmer, Spring-like Air Settling In Mild and dry through the weekend and into the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo



It was a windy day across Southeast Texas as we had a Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. It will still be breezy Thursday with gusts near 20 mph.

Warm for BBQ cookoff, Go Texan Day

It'll be breezy but not as windy on Thursday with the warm pattern holding. In fact, Houston will be near record high temperatures on Thursday, with the forecast high of 85 and the record high of 86 for Bush Airport.

Afternoon highs run in the low to mid 80s through Friday’s "Go Texan Day," with mild mornings in the 60s. It’s a true spring preview heading into the end of the week.

Looking good for the weekend

This weekend stays warm and dry with highs near 80 and mostly sunny skies. The overall pattern remains warm as we roll into the start of the Rodeo — great weather for the BBQ cookoff, rodeo parade and the start of the rodeo.

