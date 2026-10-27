The Brief A Few Showers Wednesday & Thursday Watching Halloween Weekend Election Day Cold Front Possible



Will Houston's Halloween forecast bring a trick or a treat? Scattered showers and storms could dampen holiday plans, but the latest forecast suggests rain may clear just in time for Saturday night's trick-or-treating.

Spotty showers Wednesday, isolated Thursday

We'll stay mostly cloudy and comfortable Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Spotty showers are also possible Wednesday with isolated rain Thursday. Humidity levels are on the rise as well.

Ragweed pollen levels also remain high, so plan outdoor time accordingly.

Watching Halloween weekend

A plume of moisture, the ghost of Tropical Storm Vance, will bring at least scattered showers and storms Friday and into Halloween morning, though most of the rain should be gone by Saturday night.

Most models are trending toward rain moving out just in time for trick or treating. Let's hope for a weather treat instead of a trick!

Also, remember to set your clocks back this weekend and enjoy the extra hour of sleep as Daylight Saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Election Day weather

I'm keeping a close eye on a cold front that could have big impacts on Election Day weather. Bad weather could impact turnout.

It looks like a cold front could slide into the Houston area by Tuesday morning on Nov. 3. This would mean more clouds and a decent chance for showers and a few storms, especially in the morning tapering off later in the day.

Right now, it looks like temperatures will be near 80 on Tuesday afternoon, but fall into the 50s behind the front Tuesday night. Keep checking back for updates.