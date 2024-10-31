Weather cliché time: Will the forecast be a trick or a treat? The answer is, a bit of both.

There will be off and on heavy storms throughout the day with a few possibly dropping 2" of rain along with lots of lightning.

The majority of our computer models are showing improving weather after about 6 p.m., but I would still be prepared for scattered trick-or-treat showers and plenty of puddles.

We'll remain in an unsettled pattern through early next week with scattered showers and a few storms possible for Friday, this weekend and importantly, for Election Day Tuesday.

In the tropics, there is still a chance for a named tropical system to form in the Caribbean Sea. There's a slight chance of it making it into the Gulf, so we'll watch it. But any significant impacts in Texas during the month of November is extremely rare and, in fact, has never happened, so not much to worry about.