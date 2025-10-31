Houston: Halloween chills; rain chances Saturday

The Brief Ghoulishly Great for Halloween Saturday Showers Fall Pattern Continues



Today's weather has been "frightfully fine" with plenty of sunshine and great afternoon temps in the mid 70s.

Ideal conditions for spooky festivities

For trick-or-treating this evening, the forecast is clear and dry, with a refreshing chill by late evening. Temperatures will be falling through the pleasant 60s during prime time before settling into the low to mid 50s overnight.



Showers, few strong storms Saturday

The quiet weather will be interrupted briefly on Saturday. A minor disturbance moving into the region will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs will be mild, near seasonal averages, but be mindful of the brief chance for heavy rain & a rumble of thunder or two.

Areas from Houston to Galveston have been placed in a low 1 out of 5 possible risk for severe storms Saturday PM. The main risk will be for isolated large hail so stay alert.

Crisp autumn air dominates next week

By Sunday, the front will have pushed all moisture out of the region again, allowing the beautiful fall pattern to quickly return.

Expect brilliant sunshine and a refreshing airmass for the start of November.

Daytime temperatures will settle back down to comfortable fall levels, and the clear conditions overnight will ensure a good, crisp chill as lows dip into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tropical weather update

Hurricane Melissa brushed by Bermuda last night and this morning with a wind gust around 98 miles per hour reported.

As of this afternoon, Melissa has lost tropical characteristics and is no longer a tropical system. However, it remains a powerful storm with very strong winds and is expected to bring some brief heavy rain to parts of Newfoundland tonight.

No other systems are being monitored for tropical development in the Atlantic basin at this time.

Hurricane season lasts for another month, ending on November 30th.