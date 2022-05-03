Hazy Houston skies: Wind carries smoke into Texas from agricultural fires

Does the sky look a bit hazy today? The most likely culprit is smoke, but it isn't coming from the giant wildfires in New Mexico or Arizona.

Each spring, farmers in southern Mexico and parts of Central America burn their fields. When a south wind is in place, often that smoke can be carried into Texas.

That is the case this week from Houston and San Antonio down to the Rio Grande Valley.

So far, it doesn't look like our air quality will be affected in a major way, but the haze should be noticeable.

Areas of smoke in New Mexico.

Elsewhere, our smoke maps show an area with the most intense smoke across the country is occurring in New Mexico, where a 120,000-acre wildfire is burning east of Santa Fe. As of Tuesday morning, it is only 20% contained.