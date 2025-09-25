Flood advisory issued for parts of Fort Bend, Brazoria counties

A flood advisory has been issued for areas south of Houston due to heavy rainfall happening Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service reports a flood advisory is in effect for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Matagorda and Wharton counties until 8 a.m.

According to NWS, around 5:54 a.m. radar showed thunderstorms from heavy rain. Minor flooding is expected.

Report any flooding you see to local emergency services or lawenforcement.