Drought conditions worsen in Southeast Texas, weekend rain to bring relief
HOUSTON - The drought monitor update today shows conditions worsening across the state, especially here in Southeast Texas.
Comparing this week's update to what conditions were last week: Dry conditions along with moderate, severe, and extreme drought levels are increasing.
Drought conditions in Southeast Texas
Regions up and down I-35 from San Antonio to Austin are under extreme drought conditions. In our area, portions of Chambers, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Fort Bend, and Waller counties are at a moderate level. Wharton, Colorado, Austin and Washington counties are also seeing severe levels.
Dry conditions across the state are up 2.11%, moderate level is up 12.34%, severe up 2.99%, and extreme up 1.32%. Exceptional levels are holding steady at 0.29%
Relief is on the way as this weekend looks to be a soaker across Texas and here in Houston. Low-end possibilities of severe weather and flash flooding are likely.
A FOX 26 Storm Alert Day has been issued for Saturday. Stay with FOX 26 and FOX Local for the latest forecast.
