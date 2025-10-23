Drought conditions worsen in Southeast Texas, weekend rain to bring relief

The Brief Drought monitors show conditions are becoming worse in Southeast Texas. Conditions seem to be increasing with several Houston-area counties at a moderate level. The heavy rain expected for the weekend could bring some relief.



The drought monitor update today shows conditions worsening across the state, especially here in Southeast Texas.

Comparing this week's update to what conditions were last week: Dry conditions along with moderate, severe, and extreme drought levels are increasing.

Drought conditions in Southeast Texas

Regions up and down I-35 from San Antonio to Austin are under extreme drought conditions. In our area, portions of Chambers, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Fort Bend, and Waller counties are at a moderate level. Wharton, Colorado, Austin and Washington counties are also seeing severe levels.

Dry conditions across the state are up 2.11%, moderate level is up 12.34%, severe up 2.99%, and extreme up 1.32%. Exceptional levels are holding steady at 0.29%

Relief is on the way as this weekend looks to be a soaker across Texas and here in Houston. Low-end possibilities of severe weather and flash flooding are likely.

A FOX 26 Storm Alert Day has been issued for Saturday. Stay with FOX 26 and FOX Local for the latest forecast.