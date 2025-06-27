Pride Month Episode of "The Nightcap" Offers Insightful Mental Health Guidance for LGBTQ+ Community
HOUSTON, Texas - In a special Pride Month edition of "The Nightcap," host Carolina engages in a candid and empowering Q&A session with two seasoned mental health professionals. The episode delves into crucial topics such as navigating identity, the process of coming out, coping with discrimination, and establishing affirming support systems. No question is off-limits, providing listeners with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and triumphs faced by the LGBTQ+ community.
The mental health experts featured in the episode also share invaluable resources tailored specifically to the needs of LGBTQ+ individuals. These resources offer guidance, hope, and tools for resilience, making the episode a vital listen for both community members and allies seeking to deepen their understanding and support.
Highlighted resources include:
- Montrose Center (montrosecenter.org)
- Legacy Community Health (legacycommunityhealth.org)
- Alexander Jewish Family Service (alexanderjfs.org)
- Houston Area Women's Center (hawc.org)
- Avenue 360 Health & Wellness (avenue360.org)
- The Trevor Project (thetrevorproject.org)
- 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
Whether you're part of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally, this episode is a must-listen for fostering understanding, offering support, and celebrating Pride Month with compassion and awareness.