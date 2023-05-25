The Drop: New album releases from Lewis Capaldi, Ghost, and more

Ruben Dominguez and Quinn Bishop are at Cactus Music with the latest new releases and reissues coming out this week!

Lewis Capaldi recently released his second studio album, Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, along with Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton's Death Wish Blues album.

Rissues we're discussing are Nas's The Lost Tapes, Samara Joy's Linder Awhile deluxe album, and more.