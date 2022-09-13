Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral predicted to be most-watched event in TV history
One industry expert has predicted a staggering 4.1 billion viewers could tune in to witness the queen’s funeral on Monday.
Queue to see queen's coffin hits 24-hour wait as King Charles, siblings hold vigil
A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday.
Doctor speculates over the cause of King Charles' swollen 'sausage fingers'
Resurfaced photos of King Charles' swollen fingers have led some on the internet to either poke fun or express serious concern.