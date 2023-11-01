World Series Game 5 Live Updates: Rangers look to win first championship in franchise history

Sorry to the superstitious, but facts are facts: The Texas Rangers are one win away from winning their first World Series in franchise history.

Rangers fans aren't getting ahead of themselves, because they know all to well that it isn't over until it is over.

Live Updates

Below are play-by-play updates on the game between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks. Mobile users click here.

World Series Game 5 Pitchers

Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-0, 3.52 ERA, 1.04 WHIP)

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (2-2, 5.27 ERA, 1.50 WHIP)

Texas Rangers Batting Order Game 5

Marcus Semien, 2B Corey Seager, SS Evan Carter, LF Mitch Garver, DH Josh Jung, 3B Nathaniel Lowe, 1B Jonah Heim, C Leody Taveras, CF Travis Jankowski, RF

Arizona Diamondbacks Batting Order Game 5

Corbin Carroll, RF Ketel Marte, 2B Gabriel Moreno, C Christian Walker, 1B Tommy Pham, DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF Alek Thomas, CF Evan Longoria, 3B Geraldo Perdomo, SS

More Texas Rangers Coverage