Where to watch the Texans, other NFL games: Week 3

The undefeated Houston Texans are second in FOX Sports' NFL Power Rankings and they are looking to continue their winning ways on Sunday against the 2-0 Minnesota Vikings.

The Texans-Vikings game is just one of several interesting match-ups on the Week 3 slate.

Here’s a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX.

Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings

What: Houston Texans (2-0) vs. Minnesota Vikings (2-0)

When: Sunday, September 22 | 12 p.m. CT

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minnesota

Network: CBS

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws over the middle during second half action during the football game between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans on September 15, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Pho Expand

C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense struggled at times against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, but the team pulled out a win.

Emerging star wideout Nico Collins is looking to continue his hot start to the season after racking up more than 115 receiving yards in the first two games of the year.

Houston could be without running back Joe Mixon, who injured his ankle on what he called an illegal hip-drop tackle on Sunday night.

Mixon is listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game, meaning Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale could be in for a bigger workload.

The Texans will go up against the surprise Minnesota Vikings.

Quarterback Sam Darnold has played well in his first two games with his new team.

One of the big things to watch will be the status of Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson picked up a quad injury in the Week 2 win over the San Francisco 49ers and could miss Sunday's matchup.

It is just the sixth meeting all-time between the two franchises.

America's Game of the Week on FOX: Baltimore Ravens (0-2) at Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

What: Baltimore Ravens (0-2) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

When: Sunday, September 22 | 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

Network: FOX

ARLINGTON, TX-SEPTEMBER 15: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to throw during the game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Baltimore heads to Dallas in a matchup between two talented teams with legitimate question marks. The Ravens came within inches of beating the Chiefs in Week 1 and then lost to the Raiders by a field goal with 27 seconds remaining.

For a team that could easily be 2-0, avoiding an 0-3 start will be critical. Only six teams since 1979 have made the playoffs after starting 0-3, including just one since 2000. No Super Bowl champion has ever started a season 0-3.

"We've got to find our mojo," quarterback Lamar Jackson said after the Ravens' loss on Sunday afternoon. "We've got to find (it), and do what we do, because that's not us at all."

Dallas, meanwhile, embarrassed Cleveland in Week 1 but then struggled in a 44-19 loss to the Saints. The Cowboys had won 16 straight regular-season games at home before being dominated by New Orleans.

"This is adversity. Don't shy from it," the Cowboys' Micah Parsons offered. "I'm happy that I get to see tomorrow because I believe there's a lot of things that need to be fixed."

Week 3 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Sept. 19

New England at N.Y. Jets: 7:15 p.m. CT (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland: 12 p.m. CT (FOX)

Chicago at Indianapolis: 12 p.m. CT (CBS)

Houston at Minnesota: 12 p.m. CT (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans: 12 p.m. CT (FOX 26)

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh: 12 p.m. CT (CBS)

Denver at Tampa Bay: 12 p.m. CT (FOX)

Green Bay at Tennessee: 12 p.m. CT (FOX)

Carolina at Las Vegas: 3:05 p.m CT (CBS)

Miami at Seattle: 3:05 p.m CT (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona: 3:25 p.m. CT (FOX)

Baltimore at Dallas: 3:25 p.m. CT (FOX 26)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams: 3:25 p.m. CT (FOX)

Kansas City at Atlanta: 7:20 p.m. CT (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 23

Jacksonville at Buffalo: 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Washington at Cincinnati: 7:15 p.m. CT (ABC)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, Hulu, Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV, and others.

Games on FOX can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App, though you may have to provide your cable company or streaming subscription details.

Before all of the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 11 p.m. CT on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.

The Source FOX Sports writer Ralph Vacchiano and the AP's Rob Maaddi contributed to this report, along with stats and scores from the NFL and FOX Sports.

Editor's note: This station is owned by FOX.