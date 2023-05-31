article

There's some exciting news in the world of hockey in Houston! The University of Houston Ice Hockey Club announced their acceptance into the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Division II Level.

Led by President James Calderone, the UH Ice Hockey Club has been tirelessly working towards this goal over the past few months. The acceptance into the ACHA Division II Level is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the club's members and supporters.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: University of Houston Ice Hockey Club approved by university

Calderone expressed his delight, saying, "I’m so happy how far this program has come in the last few months. It’s so nice to finally have everything coming together and have all of the hard work that went into this have such positive results. Thank you to everyone for your support; we can’t wait to play in front of you this fall."

Officials said the University of Houston Ice Hockey Club will embark on its inaugural season in the fall of 2023, where it will compete independently before joining the highly competitive Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference (TCHC). This transitional period will provide the club with valuable experience and preparation to face the challenges that lie ahead.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The UH Ice Hockey Club has extended an invitation to all passionate individuals who share a love for the sport to join the club as players, coaches, and volunteers. By fostering a vibrant ice hockey community, the club aims to promote the growth of the sport on campus and throughout the city of Houston.

To stay updated with the latest news and information about the University of Houston Ice Hockey Club, click here. The website provides comprehensive details about joining the club, upcoming events, and opportunities for involvement.