University of Houston Ice Hockey Club approved by university

The University of Houston Ice Hockey Club has been approved by the University of Houston Center of Student Involvement, according to a release.

The statement said, "this landmark decision opens up exciting opportunities for students to participate in ice hockey and brings the exhilarating sport to the heart of Houston."

According to a release, with the goal of commencing play in the upcoming fall 2023 semester, the University of Houston Ice Hockey Club is aiming to create a thriving ice hockey community with the university and community.

James Calderone, President of the University of Houston Ice Hockey Club, expressed his enthusiasm for this groundbreaking initiative. "It’s absolutely amazing how much support we’ve received through not only the campus but the city as a whole. I’m really excited I was able to share a piece of my Minnesotan culture with such a great city," Calderone said.

In order to achieve this, officials said the club is actively seeking a minimum of 15-20 passionate participants. The ideal team composition will include 12 skaters, both forwards and defensemen, at least one talented goaltender, and a dedicated coaching staff of one to two individuals.

Additional volunteers are also welcomed and appreciated.

While prior ice skating and ice hockey experience is strongly preferred, the University of Houston Ice Hockey Club is committed to growing the game by providing opportunities for individuals who are new to the sport.

For recruitment opportunities and updates, interested students are encouraged to click here.