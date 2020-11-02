The Houston Open is making its way back into the inner loop.

The Tournament will begin this Thursday and end on Sunday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Astros Owner Jim Crane, and the Astros Golf Foundation kicked off the 2020 Vivint Houston Open Golf Tournament today at Memorial Park.

The Memorial Park Conservancy tells FOX 26 the park has undergone some transformation to host the open.

Some facilities will have a new home within the park, including the tennis courts and croquet courses.

Over the past 18 months, the park has undergone renovations to the tune of $34 million dollars.

Changes have been made but parkgoers for the most part are willing to adjust.

“Houston needs to have a professional golf tournament…it’s part of the culture.”Said Kevin Corcoran. “With this beautiful property if you have to make a few tweaks I’m all for it.”

“Some people are going to like it, some people are not. I like it because it's upgrading Houston. Said Jevon Da Barber.

“It has increased traffic in the neighborhood and it’s really crowded during certain times of the day, but we are really happy with it.” Said Katherine, who lives nearby the park.

As the Tournament is set to start on Thursday, park-goers can expect disruption to their daily routine. With the new renovations, it makes the golf course PGA certified.

“Our City looks forward to hosting some of the best golfers in the world to play the newly renovated Memorial Park Golf Course.

I consider the international spotlight on Houston a hole-in-one.” said Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner.