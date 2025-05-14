Texans schedule 2025: What to know about this year's schedule release

The Brief The NFL will release the Texans' schedule on Wednesday night. The Texans are coming off their second-straight AFC South championship. The team's opponents have already been released.



The Houston Texans' schedule will be released on Wednesday night.

The Texans are looking to return to the playoffs for the third straight season and win the team's first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Last year, Houston finished 10-7 in the regular season, winning the AFC South. The team lost to the Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

NFL Schedule Release

The NFL will release the schedule at 7 p.m. central time.

Houston Texans 2025 opponents

While we do not know the order of the Texans' games, we do know who they will be playing this year.

Home

Colts

Jaguars

Titans

Broncos

Raiders

Bills

Cardinals

49ers

Buccaneers

Away

Colts

Jaguars

Titans

Chiefs

Chargers

Ravens

Rams

Seahawks

When does NFL preseason begin?

The NFL Preseason opens with the NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, July 31.

Preseason games for the rest of the league typically start the next week.

When is Week 1 of the NFL?

The start of the NFL regular season will kick off with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The game will be Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

The rest of the league is expected to play that weekend.