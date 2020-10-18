Texans fall in tight OT game against Titans

article

The Tennessee Titans have stayed undefeated with a 42-36 overtime victory over the Houston Texans.

Derrick Henry ran for a 5-yard touchdown to cap the Titans’ opening drive in overtime.

He finished with 212 yards rushing, including a 94-yard touchdown run.

Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill hit A.J. Brown on a 7-yard touchdown with 4 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 36-all and send it to overtime.

Houston’s Deshaun Watson has thrown for 335 yards and four touchdowns but never got the chance to take the field in overtime

Tannehill finished with 364 yards passing, four touchdowns and one interception.

The Titans gained 601 total yards.

