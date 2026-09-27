Texans fall to 0-3 after late Colts field goal seals 19-17 loss

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The Brief The Houston Texans dropped to 0-3 on the season after the Indianapolis Colts kicked a 53-yard field goal with 16 seconds left for a 19-17 victory. Houston took its first lead of the game late in the fourth quarter on a short touchdown run before the Colts' rapid game-winning drive. Still winless and tied for the bottom of the AFC South, the Texans return home next week seeking their first win of the year.



The Houston Texans are still searching for their first win after the Indianapolis Colts made a 53-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in the game on Sunday. The kick gave the Texans a 19-17 road loss and dropped them to 0-3 to start the season, tied with the Titans for worst in the division.

Late field goal spoils Texans’ comeback

What we know:

The Colts led 13-7 at halftime and extended their advantage to 16-7 early in the fourth quarter on a 37-yard field goal.

Houston answered with a field goal from kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn before C.J. Stroud and the Texans' offense mounted a late comeback. Running back Woody Marks capped a 54-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, giving Houston its first lead of the game at 17-16 with 1:48 remaining in the matchup.

Colts answer after Texans take the lead

What's next:

Indianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones quickly moved the Colts into Houston territory. After a replay review overturned a first-down ruling, Colts' kicker came onto the field and drilled the go-ahead kick from 53 yards.

The Texans still had one final chance, but Stroud’s last two passes fell incomplete as Indianapolis held on. Houston’s defense nearly gave the Texans an opportunity to win when defensive end Will Anderson Jr. forced a fumble by Jones with less than five minutes remaining. Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai recovered for Houston, but the Texans were unable to turn the takeaway into points.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 20: Will Anderson Jr. #51 of the Houston Texans reacts against after the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium on November 20, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Texans offense struggles to find rhythm

By the numbers:

Stroud finished with one touchdown pass and 167 yards through the air. Tight end Foster Moreau caught Houston’s first touchdown on a 1-yard reception in the second quarter.

Will Anderson recorded two and a half sacks, despite Daniel Jones throwing one touchdown pass to wide receiver Keenan Allen for Indianapolis. Allen’s first touchdown as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans will try to avoid an 0-4 start when they return to action next week.