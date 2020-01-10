Texans Coach Bill O’Brien apologizes for yelling expletives at heckler in video

article

Houston Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien apologized on Friday after a video surfaced showing him shouting expletives at a heckler.

“I was made aware of a video that’s out there. At the halftime of the Denver game, coming off the field, I used inappropriate language and I just want to apologize for that,” O’Brien said while addressing the media on Friday.

The Texans were down 3-31 at halftime during the game on December 8. TMZ shared a video on Friday of a confrontation as the team walked to the locker room at halftime.

In the video, a man can be heard yelling “you suck” at O'Brien. The video then shows O’Brien turn around and yell “You suck, too. Hey, you suck too, m---------“.

**WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE** App users, click here to view.

The Houston Texans are taking on the Kansas City Chief in this playoffs this weekend. When asked about having to address the video during a playoff week, he said “Like I said, I apologize for it. Sorry that it happened."