Texans CJ Stroud named AFC Player of the Month, NFL Rookie of the Month

Congratulations to Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud for being named the American Football Conference (AFC) Offensive Player of the Month and the NFL Offense Rookie of the Month.

The NFL announced the November honor for the AFC as Stroud earned the most passing yards in the league and threw the most touchdown passes in the conference for the month.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Stroud is the second rookie to ever receive AFC Player of the Month, according to the NFL, with the first being Deshaun Watson in October 2017, and is the fourth-ever Texans offensive player to win the title.

This isn't the only honor for the Texans quarterback as he was also named NFL Rookie of the Month, becoming the first rookie with 300 or more passing yards in four consecutive games.

He also won the award in September, becoming the fourth quarterback to win the title more than once and the second Texans rookie to win Rookie of the Month twice.