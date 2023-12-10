Taylor Swift cheers for Travis Kelce at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift's reputation for best dressed NFL girlfriend reached a high point Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs game.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer returned to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time in months to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills.

Swift sported a chic black leather mini skirt with an over-sized black and red sweater for the game where she cheered on the tight end from the comfort of a suite.

Taylor's notoriously private about her relationships, and while their exact timeline is unclear, she was first spotted at a Chiefs game on Sept. 24. She admitted in a recent Time interview that they actually began dating long before she appeared in the stands.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said. "We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

She added, "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

They've since publicly shared their adoration for each other online and on dates around the world. Travis traveled to Argentina in support of Swift during her final Eras Tour concerts of 2023. On Nov. 12, Swift changed the lyrics of her song "Karma" to hint at her relationship with Travis.

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," she sang.

Swift has a break for a few months before she brings "The Eras Tour" to Japan Feb. 7-10.

Only time will tell if the Chiefs will be contenders for another championship ring, or if Taylor will be able to make it to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 for Super Bowl LVIII.

