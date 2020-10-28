Rockets in talks with Stephen Silas for head coach job

article

NBA sources confirmed the Houston Rockets are in advanced talks with Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Stephen Silas and his hiring as their new head coach is imminent.

According to sources with knowledge of the process, the Rockets plan to build a strong staff around Silas, potentially adding two former NBA head coaches to work with him.

Silas, son of former NBA head coach and player Paul Silas, is landing his first job as a head coach in the NBA. He was the architect of the Mavericks record-breaking offense last season.

Stephen Silas has been an assistant coach in the NBA with the Hornets (2000-03), Cavaliers (2003-05), Warriors (2006-2010) and Bobcats (2010-2018).

ESPN first reported the news on Silas joining the Rockets.