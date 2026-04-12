Former Astros player, manager Phil Garner dies at 76

The Brief Former Houston Astros manager and player Phil Garner passed away Saturday night, according to a MLB report. Garner led the team to their first World Series over two decades ago. His baseball career goes beyond the Astros as a player and manager for many other teams.



Phil Garner, a former manager and player for the Houston Astros among others, has died at 76 years old, according to reports.

Phil Garner dead at 76

Manager Phil Garner of the Houston Astros smiles during the game against the Washington Nationals on May 23, 2006 at RFK Stadium in Washington, DC. The Nationals defeated the Astros 4-1 (Jamie Squire,/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

According to a report from MLB, Garner's family shared that he passed away on Saturday following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Astros shared a statement about Garner's death on social media, saying he had an impact on the team as a player and a manager.

"On the field, he spent seven seasons with the Astros (1981-1987) and was a part of two postseason teams (1981, 1986)," the team shared. "As a manager, he led the Astros to their first World Series appearance in 2005, famously rallying that club from a 15-30 start to earn a postseason berth, and, ultimately, the national league pennant."

The team celebrated Garner on his 76th birthday in 2025, having him throw the first pitch for their game against the Detroit Tigers.

More on Garner's career

Dig deeper:

Phil Garner's career goes far beyond his time with the Astros.

According to the MLB report, Garner played baseball for 16 years with the Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates, LA Dodgers, and the San Francisco Giants, in addition to the Astros.

Outside of managing the 'Stros, Garner also managed the Tigers and the Milkuakee Brewers.

Garner started his baseball career on a scholarship with the University of Tennessee, and was a two-time All-SEC performer for the Volunteers. The team retired his jersey in 2009.