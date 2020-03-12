NCAA: Big Ten, AAC, Big 12, SEC, Big East, and Pac-12 tournaments canceled; PGA bans spectators amid coronavirus pandemic

The Big Ten, AAC, ACC, Big 12, Big East, Pac-12 and SEC tournaments were canceled amid growing concern over the coronavirus. The cancellations come days before the scheduled Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA tournament.



Duke University and the University of Kansas withdrew from the NCAA tournament.

The AAC provided the following statement:

The NCAA had announced Wednesday that it planned to play its men's and women's tournament games that start next week with restricted access for the general public. The NCAA said only essential staff and limited family members would be allowed to attend the games. On Thursday, though, the tournaments were canceled outright.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis," the Big Ten said on its website.

The SEC tweeted about the cancelation of its tournament on Thusday.

American, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, MAC and WAC tournaments were also canceled.



While not a collegiate sports league, the PGA announced that all of its tours would continue as scheduled, but do so without fans. Major League Soccer announced that they would be suspending their season for 30 days.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.